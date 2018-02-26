Reports have it that half of the abducted school girls from Dapchi, Yobe State have been taken to the Niger Republic border town with Nigeria.

The other half, credible sources told Daily Trust, are being kept in an enclave in Borno State.

The schoolgirls were kidnapped from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi by the Musab Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram which is loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa on Monday.

The Albarnawi faction which had lost grounds along the shores of the Lake Chad, the same way Abubakar Shekau, the factional leader of the group was sacked from the Sambisa Forest base following onslaught by the Nigerian military.

“The girls ferried across a shallow river and are held in the border town of Duro in Niger Republic,” the source, who does not want to be named, said.

“The second batch has been moved to Tumbun Gini area of Abadam LGA of Borno,” he added.

Abadam, with headquarters at Malam Fatori is three kilometres from Bosso, Niger Republic.