Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday lamented the delay in the completion of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road project awarded since 2010.

Some residents of the territory in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje and Gwagwalada said that the delay in the completion of the project was not in their interest.

NAN recalls that the 16.5 kilometres road was awarded to two contractors, Teleview International Nigeria Limited and Crain Builders Nigeria Limited.

Crain Builders was awarded 10 kilometres of the project from Kuje axis while Teleview was awarded 6.5 kilometres from Gwagwalada axis.

An investigation by NAN shows that, while Crain Builders had completed the 10 kilometres awarded to it, while Televeiw was yet to complete its section of the project.

The residents, however, expressed dismay over poor quality project executed by Crain Builders, adding that the road was already developing portholes after just two years of completion.

Mrs Zainab Yachi, a civil servant, who works in Gwagwalada but live in Kuje blamed the poor quality work on lack of diligent supervision by relevant government agencies that awarded the contract.

She said successive FCT administrations had awarded and revoked contracts on the same road before it was finally awarded in 2010.

“We were happy when it was awarded in 2010 even though provision was not made for the drainage.

“After the award, there was still a problem because the contractor did not come to the site till 2012 and that was what delayed the execution of the project.

“The annoying thing now is that the portions that have been completed are already having serious portholes because the project was executed with poor materials,” she alleged.

Yachi appealed to the relevant authorities to order the contractor back to the site to correct the damaged portions of the road in the interest of residents.

Mr Kabir Musa, a driver and resident of Kuje, told NAN that it was unfortunate that a project awarded in 2010 was still lingering without hope of completion soon.

He blamed the delay in the execution of the project on corruption and lack of political will on the part of past administrations of FCT.

According to him, Teleview resumed work on the 6.5 kilometres of the road awarded to it after President Muhammadu Buhari was declared the winner of the 2015 general election.

“Teleview got the contract in 2010 and was not seen on site till the inception of President Buhari led administration in 2015.

“The implication of this is that the contractor was not ready to execute the project he was mobilised for and this is not in the interest of residents of Satellite towns

“We have seen some level of seriousness on the part of the current FCT administration and our appeal is that the minister should order such contractors back to the site,” he said.

Mr Dikko Adamu, a resident of Gwagwalada, said the section of the project awarded to Teleview had suffered several setbacks after a delay in the commencement of the project.

Adamu said that 6.5 kilometres road project was too short to be constructed for seven years in spite of the fact that there was no provision for any bridge in the contract.

He said the project was still suffering another setback as the contract had abandoned the site since Oct. 2017 leaving about a kilometre of the project not completed.

Efforts by NAN to reach the contractor yielded no result as none of its members of staff were on ground at the site but some of its equipment were on ground at the site.

When contacted, Mrs Felicia Meeme, the Information Officer, Satellite Towns Development Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) told NAN that plans were being concluded to get the contractors to return to the site.

She said the department had released funds to the contractor for the continuation of the project and urged the residents to be calm.