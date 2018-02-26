Bauchi State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will seek the intervention of the State House of Assembly and INEC over the indiscriminate mounting of campaign billboards in the middle of major roads by politicians.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Abdulrazak Najume, said such practice within Bauchi metropolis, was posing serious threat to safety of road users.

According to him, such billboards and posters that are large in size, have taken over major roads, blocking views of road users and making it difficult for pedestrians, especially children, to cross roads with ease.

Najume said that the command had received complaints from motorists and pedestrians that such billboards blocked their views, thereby causing accidents.

He said that the command would write the State House of Assembly to intervene and would also recommend to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to screen candidates that refused to remove their billboards mounted in middle of roads.

He decried the practice, which he described as “against the spirit of the Highway Code”, calling on politicians and their followership in the state, to always have the interest of other law-abiding citizens at heart.

The commander urged politicians to engage the services of professionals who would advise them on how best to mount such items on highways, especially within metropolitan areas that experienced high volume of traffic.

The commander said that the command would soon write political parties over the ugly situation because it has become a hazard to both motorists and pedestrians in major towns in the state.