Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Command, has seized 88 packs of Cannabis sativa also known as weeds and 42 compressed packs of books on Ihunbo-Okeodon, Idiroko road.

Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Maiwada said that with the help of credible intelligence the NCS officials also seized four bales of second hand clothing and shoes suspected to have been used to conceal compressed packs of cannabis.

According to him, Mr Seni Madugu, the Area Controller of NCS, has directed that the seized items should be handed over to the NDLEA, Idiroko command, for investigation in line with the synergy between sister security agencies working at the border.

“The NDLEA, Idiroko Special Command, field tested the aforementioned items using the United Nations Test Kit and confirmed that the items were positive for Cannabis Sativa and weighed 77 Kilogrammes,” he said.

He also described as disturbing the rate, desperation and determination by smugglers to exploit all avenues to smuggle such unhealthy items into the society.

Maiwada, however, appealed to all patriotic Nigerians to cooperate and support the security agencies in the fight against smugglers in order to be ahead of them.