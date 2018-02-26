Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has pledged to assist a school established by a philanthropist, Alhaji Umarun Kwabo, to cater for more than 150 children orphaned by the notorious Boko Haram sect.

A statement issued on Sunday in Sokoto by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the school would provide shelter, clothing and basic Islamic and western education to the children who fled insurgency in the North-East Zone and were currently living in Sokoto.

“This gesture is not only commendable but worthy of emulation by all persons. Seeing these children happy is both touching and encouraging.

“In my personal capacity and as a government, we will render our assistance to ensure that the children are comfortable,” the statement quoted Tambuwal as saying.

The governor directed officials of the ministries of health and social welfare development to constantly monitor the progress of the children to ensure their comfort.

“These are our children. The unfortunate incidence that brought them here notwithstanding, we will step in and act as all parents should.

“So they are home in Sokoto, and it’s our collective responsibilities to cater for their needs,’’ he added.

Kwabo, on his part, said he was moved to establish the school to create a future for the children.

He said some of the pupils in the school were as young as three years, noting that care givers who speak in their native tongues had been recruited to make their stay easier.

“Some of them speak only their mother tongue, so we took extra effort to recruit teachers who speak such languages to make their stay here as comfortable as possible,’’ Kwabo added.