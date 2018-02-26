A lawmaker in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has commended the increased attention given to issue of security by the Federal Government, just as he called for kick-starting the process that would fast-track the formation of State Police.

Oyintiloye, who also double as Chairman House Committee on Information and Strategy, made the remark in a chat with newsmen.

He stressed that this has become imperative in view of the increase in the level of aggression, tension and all forms of anti- social behavior in the country.

The lawmaker who said proactive measures must be intensified, especially reformatting of security apparatus in such a way that security services get closer to the people and manned with individuals with skills in intelligent gathering, and capacity for rapid response.

The Obokun state constituency representatives pointed out that the present structure appeared overwhelming and burdensome to the managers.

Highlighting the danger of self-help strategies and mushrooms security network in the forms of various forms of armed vigilante across the country, as counter-productive and fraught with danger, Oyintiloye said the nation must avoid security arrangement that fuels mutual suspicion among different ethnic groups and nationalities.

The lawmaker described state police as modern and realistic, if pursue with honesty, openness and sense of patriotism.

He averred that reservations of Nigerians against its formation can be addressed if leaders will leverage on information communication technology, biometric system and local referrals so that appropriate individuals will be engaged to service grassroots security needs of Nigerians.

Oyintiloye stated that situations where the Federal Government’s security apparatus could not efficiently protect lives and property called for urgent review.

Calling for more investment and reorientation of the police and paramilitary agencies, Oyintiloye affirmed that unless major overhaul is carried out within security agencies in terms of mode of operations, Nigerians may wait longer to get the best.

He added that proactive steps on the part of government in the form of series of security summit must be broken down to actionable modules as voices of Nigerians from the streets called for urgent actions ahead of the 2019 elections.