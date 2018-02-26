The Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES), Biu, in Borno State, has matriculated 1, 517 newly-admitted students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The ceremony took place over the weeken, in Biu.

The event was NAITES’s 13th matriculation ceremony with the students inducted into the institution’s National and Higher National Diploma programmes under its schools of Management and Social Science, Environmental Studies, Engineering and Applied and Natural science.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, Maj.-Gen. E. G. Ode, Rector of the institute said NAITES was an institution that was evolving, having transited from a monotechnic to a polytechnic and would soon give birth the Nigerian Army University, which is expected to start academic activities soon.

Gen Ode, however, warned the students against anti-social behaviours, stressing that NAITES has zero tolerance for cultism, stealing or any form of hooliganism.

He emphasised that the students admitted would not only achieve academic excellence, but also moral uprightness.

The Rector disclosed that at present, NAITES has 21 academic programmes streamlined into five schools out of which those that are mature for accreditation have been fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“However, for those programmes pending accreditation, it is our assurance that the management is liaising with appropriate superior authority to ensure that NBTE requirements are met for them to be fully accredited,“ he said.

According g to him, the institute will continue to focus on its pursuits for excellence in teaching, research and service to society as enshrined in the institute’s vision, which is to become a centre of excellence through the provision of quality education, which will engender the production of entrepreneur graduates.

In his speech, Chairman Governing Council of the institute, Maj.-Gen. M. A. Efeovebokhan (rtd), said going by the quality of training the students would get, they would be in position to take the country to greater heights.

Governor Kashim Shetima of Borno State, who was the special guest of honor at the ceremony pledged his commitment to continue to support NAITES.

Shetima who was represented by Alhaji Umaru Kadafur, Chairman Biu Local Government Area, said they are aware of the institution plan to transform into university.

He assured them of the state readiness to partner with the institution, urging the students to read hard in order for them to realize their dreams.

Recall that Shettima donated 5000 hectares of land for the permanent site of NAITES that was relocated from its temporary site in Makurdi, Benue State to its present location in Biu.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, Visitor to the school, declared the matriculation ceremony open.

He was represented at the event by Maj. Gen LO Adeosun, Corps Commander Infantry.