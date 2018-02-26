Segun Tunde, the Country Director of Mamaye Evidence for Action (E4A), has attributed lack of accountability as the biggest obstacle to the development of Nigeria.

Tunde, who stated this in Bauchi during a bi-annual meeting of the Bauchi State Accountability Mechanism on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (BASAM), called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of holding public officers accountable in order to move the country forward.

He argued that public officeholders must also developed the habit of being accountable to the people saying, “In anything we are doing, we must ask ourselves, are we accountable, are we holding the right people accountable? When that becomes a culture, I believe that this country will move forward.

“You see what is happening now in the country, some hilarious, some sad. Someone steals money and says that a snake swallowed it, just shows you the lack of culture of accountability,” Tunde said.

He said that BASAM was constituted by Mamaye Evidence for action as part of efforts to promote accountability, especially regarding the issues of maternal, newborn and child health in Bauchi State.

He said, “The developed countries have a system that is always pushing them to improve, to excel and I think BASAM is our contribution in that regard.”