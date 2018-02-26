The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has kicked against the agitation for local government autonomy, saying he would never be part of the agitations.

Akeredolu who disclosed that most of the state governors across the country does not believe in Local government autonomy, noted that granting autonomy to local government councils was antithetical to true federalism.

The governor stated this during a media chat tagged “An Evening with the Governor” monitored by newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital at the weekend.

While revealing that the present federal system being in place in the country is against autonomous for the local government, Akeredolu added that he would not support it.

His words: “I never promise local Government Autonomy during campaign. I am a lawyer, I don’t support it. Federalism does not support it. There are two federating unit, we don’t have three federating units anywhere in the world.

“What we have is the Federal and the state Government. Most of the State Governors does not believe in Local Government Autonomy. It can’t work. I can’t be part of it . It is not practicable .It is not known to law.”

It will be recalled that the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had been agitating for the autonomy to be granted to the local government.

The Unions said, the local government had been rendered incapacitated and made them unable to deliver their statutory services to the masses.

According to the Unions, “Granting Local Government Autonomy at this time would go a long way in not only restore but improve socio-economic development of the nation, ensure National, Political and educational stabilities.

“Granting autonomy to local governments remained the fastest way to guarantee rapid growth at the grassroots and a viable Democratic process in the country.”