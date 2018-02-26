The General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Okudili Azinta has urged well meaning Nigerians to support the government in its quest to raise standard of education in the country.

Major General Azinta who stated this at the weekend while commissioning eight million naira project executed by the Class of 1988 graduates of Command Secondary school Ibadan tasked alumni of public schools to rise to the challenge of rescuing their Alma Mata.

The GOC said this is imperative following the daunting challenges currently bedeviling public schools, appealing to them to return to develop their school which is their heritage.

The GOC noted that it is obvious that alumni of public schools are the best human capital that can transform and facelift infrastructure deficit in most public schools.

Represented by Brigadier General Ayodeji Adenuga, Major Azinta maintained that alumni of public educational institutions should rally round themselves, form groups and plough back to make their Alma Mata what they can proudly show to their children.

“I want to thank the Class of ‘88 for contributing their quota to the recommendations for the uplifting the school. Doing more, whisper to some other sets to contribute to their school. We all know the government cannot fully shoulder funding of schools again. It is time to rally round your Alma Mata to make it what you can proudly show to your children that you were there.”

The Secretary General of the Class of ’88, Dr Dauda Busari, noted that they resolved to refurbish the Dining Hall, bought benches and tables, fan and fix casement to produce intelligent people who will be able to contribute to the development of the society.

While imploring the Commandant and the Army Corps to keep their heritage, Busari noted that their foundation for greatness was laid in the school.