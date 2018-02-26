As part of its conflict resolution mechanisms, Osun State government has disclosed its determination to carry out enumeration of cattle in the state.

The enumeration is aimed at identifying strayed cows and their owners for appropriate action.

Mudashiru Toogun, the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Chairman of Committee on Peaceful Co-existence between Fulani/Bororo and farmers in the state, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo.

He said that there is no plan by the government to enact anti-grazing law in the state, adding it will be counter-productive.

He explained that the process of enumeration would be done by tagging each cow with a distinct number that will traceable to its owners.

According to him, this is in furtherance of a conflict resolution mechanism to ensure farmer/herder peaceful co-existence.

Toogun noted that the state government has been able to maintain relative peace amongst farmers and herdsmen with integration of the Fulani settlers into society by making provision for their basic needs.

“In the course of looking for ways in which the relative peace would be enjoyed between farmers and herdsmen could be sustained, we discovered important needs of the herders, and we were able to address them.

“The government had sunk over 13 boreholes in various Fulani communities and befitting schools for their children for qualitative education.

“In addition to that, we are embarking on enumeration of cattle in the state for the purpose of linking strayed cows with their owners, to enable us make amicable settlement on issues of invasion of farms”, he said.

The Commissioner, however, said that there was no plan to enact anti-grazing law in the state, adding that the adopted traditional way of settling disputes between farmers and herdsmen has been effective and potent.

He added that such law could be counter-productive with the present atmosphere across the state.

On state police, Toogun stressed that state policing remained lasting solution to the menace of clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

“In a situation where arrested herdsmen were set free by the police, citing “orders” from the above for such an action is dangerous and capable of frustrating any move to sustain peaceful co-existence.

“I believe Nigeria needs a police institution that understands its terrain of operation better and in accordance with the norms of its environment.

“For me, state police is the way to go if we are really serious about resolving this National challenge before it gets out of control”.