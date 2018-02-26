The general superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has urged Nigerians to shun corrupt tendencies in their daily life.

Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, Kumuyi warned that corruption should not be part our lifestyle in Nigeria, adding that God will shut them out of the Kingdom of Heaven.

He called on Christians to consider Christ as their high priest, who is sinless and holy, who came to the world in order to redeem humanity from power of sin and consequences, stressing, at salvation He comes to dwell believers.

The cleric also said Christ is building individuals, families and national life so that good things will follow, urging, don’t allow backsliding and compromise to catch up with them, but to continue with Him in order to conquer.

Earlier, FCT state overseer, Pastor Joshua O. Esho, argued that Christ is superior to all prophets past and present, because of God’s redemption plans for humanity and things accompany our salvation.

The minister prayed for Nigerians to have desirable country by coming out of its present insecurity and unsafely experiences to transformation, clean and perfect in our conduct which God expects people to pursue in our national life.