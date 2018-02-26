The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has urged public servants to imbibe the spirit of transparency and accountability to work.

The agency said this would further strengthen the fight against corruption campaign of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Executive Director, Professor Faisal Shuaib, stated this at the weekend during the conferment of NPHCDA 2017 Prof. Umaru Shehu Transparency and Accountability award on a staff of Basic Health Centre, Ikaram-Akoko, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Salau, in Akoko North-West LGA of Ondo State.

According to Shuaib, the award is instituted by the agency to celebrate every outstanding, hardworking and committed staff.

He noted that the development is to further reward patriotism so as to promote good moral values and ethics in the country.

His words, “This is in line with the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari. If you are saying the folks should not line their pockets with public funds, then how do we motivate them?

“When you are holding people accountable, it is not just about sanctioning them but also about how do you reward them. There is no better way to reward them than to bring them back to their communities by saying thank you to their traditional and religious leaders, relatives for doing an incredible job by raising such individuals; like what we are doing here today.”

The Executive Director pointed out that the event, which was also commemorated by donation of multi-million naira worth of drugs and equipment to the health centre, would facilitate efficiency and promote the mandate of NPHCDA.

Also speaking Professor Shuaib said, “It takes a whole village to raise a good child. If you have an adult that is doing well, it is because his, her community has raised him, her well, taught him, her the right thing and Mr. Salau has been an exceptional staff.

“He has been an epitome of honesty, the anti-corruption drive of Mr. President and we are here to say to his community that he has been an outstanding and amazing staff of NPHCDA. We are also donating drugs and equipment for the people, this is what they said we should do for them as recognition of what Salau has done.

“So, apart from coming here to celebrate Mr. Salau and say thank you to the community, we are also using the donation to improve the quality of primary health care in the community.”

Also speaking, the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who was represented by the state Executive Secretary of Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Board (OSPHCDB), Dr Francis Akanbiemu, lauded the agency for identifying with the successes accomplished in the state.

Adegbenro pledged the support of the state government to always collaborate with the agency for capacity building trainings and workshops across the 18 local government areas of the state and beyond.