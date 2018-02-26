The Catholic Bishop of Bauchi, Right Rev Hilary Nanman Dachelem, has expressed support for the establishment of ranching across the country as a solution to farmers/herdsmen crisis.

He stated this on Sunday in Bauchi at the sendoff mass of the outgoing parish priest of St Francis Catholic Church, Rev Fr John Tanko.

According to him, “cattle grazing is not a new business across the continent but other country’s usually provide ranching for keeping and feeding of the cows so why is the system different in Nigeria?

Rev Dachelem said “If Nigeria can establish ranching for herdsmen to keep their cows, farmers/herdsmen crisis will be over. It will also help the people selling grasses as the herdsmen will patronize them by buying grasses to feed their cows.

“We should also stop blaming herdsmen for the crisis because these cows are owned by some Nigerians who contracted the herdsmen to only take care of the cows for them and at the maturity period, they pack them to market to sell.

“The present government effort in revitalizing agriculture in Nigeria is commendable but such effort might not yield positive result if ranching is not in place because cows will always eat up farm crops thereby causing food scarcity which hinders growth of agricultural system,” he said.

The Bishop enjoined Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of religion and cultural differences saying “our problem in Nigeria is not religion but lack of understanding, patience and intolerance.”