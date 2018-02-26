The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will commence the 2018 UTME Mock Examination this Monday as scheduled.

According to the board, a total of 245,753 of the 1,652,795 candidates that registered for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are expected to write the test.

Meanwhile, the registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, had warned candidates who will be writing the exams against coming to CBT centres with banned items.

Mr. Oloyede, said this at a meeting with supervisors, examiners, civil society and service providers on January 9, 2018 in Abuja.

The theme of the meeting was “Strategic planning on the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation.”

According to the registrar, the prohibited items are wrist watches, pens, calculators, pencils except the common HB pencil, and any other device that can store data, transmit or receive signal no matter the form.

“Electronic devices, Mobile phones, spy reading glasses will be scrutinised, calculators or similar electronic devices, USB, CD, hard disks and/or similar storage devices”, Mr. Oloyede said.

Similarly, the registrar said books or any reading/writing material, cameras, recorders, microphones, ear pieces, ink/pen readers, smart lenses, smart rings/jewellery, smart buttons and Bluetooth devices will not be allowed into the centres.

The registrar said the prohibition of materials is applicable to candidates, supervisors and examiners.

“No candidates, examiners, invigilators will be allowed to enter the examination hall with wrist watches, cameras, pencils except HB pencils,” he said.

The mock examination is optional. It is just an arrangement to test candidates’ readiness for the main UTME.