<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nasarawa state Muslim pilgrims welfare board Saturday said about 900 intending pilgrims will perform this year’s hajj from the state.

The state executive secretary of the board Alhaji Idris Ahmed Al-makura, disclosed this during the immunization exercise to intending pilgrims in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

He said the board had concluded arrangement to ensure the success of this years exercise in the holy land.

Ahmed Al-makura explained that, the board had secured accommodation closed to the two holy mosques in Makka and Madina.

The executive Secretary of the board said arrangement had also been concluded to refund the remaining 50,000 naira to the Intending Pilgrims before their airlift

He commended the state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, for given the board all the necessary support to achieved their aims during the exercise.