<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A coalition of Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) has backed the Federal government’s decision to appeal $9.6 billion UK arbitration tribunal judgement against Nigeria.

Leader of the group, Solomon Adodo, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Friday, described the UK judgement as a subterranean plot to blackmail Nigerian government.

Adodo assured the government that civil right groups in Nigeria would stand strong by it and ensure that its efforts at reversing the judgment were achieved.

He also vowed to resist any group or individual that was sponsored by any foreign power to frustrate government efforts to stall the implementation of the judgment delivered by the UK court.

The group leader, However, exonerated the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of any involvement in the contract.

The group accused P&ID of allegedly sponsoring some groups in Nigeria to blackmail the government and frustrate its efforts to get a soft landing.

It added: “Our findings revealed that the intention of the groups was to distract and frustrate efforts of government to amicably arrive at a more plausible solution that will create a soft landing for Nigeria.”