The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has dismissed the entire English legal team less than one week to the deadline given by the United Kingdom Commercial Court against Nigeria to pay US$ 200 million as a condition for a stay on the enforcement of judgement granted the Process and Industrial Development.

The judgment was given to enforce the $9.6 billion arbitration award against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A source told newsmen that after sacking the English legal team on Friday, the Nigerian government appointed Mischon de Reya of London as its lawyer.