The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday told federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives that its 2016 food grain mop up scheme was initiated by the Federal Government to save the country from a looming danger arising from threats posed by export of the nation’s food grains by foreign companies.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who said the initiative had nothing to do with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), disclosed that the bank, being the monitor of the country’s economic system, took steps to prevent an imminent food security danger due to rising inflation, price increase of commodities and falling value of naira, the need to encourage local farmers and spare the country of the consequences of the activities of the foreign companies.

Addressing members of the House committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness on Thursday at the ongoing probe of NEMA’s activities in 2017, Emefiele, who was represented by the Director (Banking and Finance) of CBN, Dipo Fatokun, said it was for those reasons that the bank contacted four companies to mop up food grains around the country.

Fatokun noted that the mop up programme was not an annual project but an intervention scheme carried out for that year to save a situation, adding that participating companies were fully paid for the loan they sourced from banks to executed the project.

Fatokun disputed the assertion that the fund was credited to an Infrastructure Euro bond, saying that the loan was raised by the Debt Management Office (DMO) as a debt for CBN from the N200 billion Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme.

He said: “These companies were selected because they were big ticket off takers and known by grain farmers, that’s why they were invited to participate in the special programme of grain mop up.

“As to the status of the loan, the loan was given to the four banks in December 2016 and fully paid up between October and November 2017.

“On source of funding, as stated by us at our first appearance at this public hearing, we are bankers to the government, we maintain government accounts and we act on mandates received from government just as commercial banks act on mandates received from their customers.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) will be in a better position to throw light on that”, he submitted.

When asked why the Minister of Finance had to write to CBN for the payment of the participating companies instead of the AGF, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mahmud Isa-Dutse said he believed there must have been discussion that necessitated that move.

Explaining further, Fatokun said that paragraph five of the said letter clearly stated that the payment should be made after a mandate from the AGF.

He said the letter was a notice to CBN that such payment was in the offing.

Not disclosing when to continue the hearing, the committee led by Hon. Isa Ali (PDP, Gombe), adjourned further sitting on the matter that has witnessed over 10 sittings indefinitely, with the chairman saying that the committee has a timeline as mandated by the House.