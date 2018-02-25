The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) is set to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to fight the menace of counterfeit and adulterated products in the country.

A statement by CPC on Sunday in Abuja, reported its Director-General, Mr Babatunde Irukera, as saying this when he led a team on a visit to NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye.

According to the statement, both DGs discussed mutual collaboration as a way of making more impact in the food and drugs sector.

They underscored the urgent need for broad, focused and strategic intervention in the problem of adulteration and counterfeiting.

It said that they agreed that the problem was a major threat to the key mandate of both organisations because substandard goods violated statutory standards, endangered lives and eroded consumer confidence.

The meeting further identified other opportunities for cooperation and agreed that follow-up meetings and a structure for joint project execution was in the best interest of consumers, the statement said.

It also reported Irukera as saying that the cooperative regulatory approach Adeyeye had adopted and endorsed exemplified the best possible strategy to secure the nation’s food and drug sector.

He expressed confidence that resolutions reached at the meeting would go a long way to address questions of quality and standards in the industry, which would be beneficial to consumers.