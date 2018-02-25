Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam says the withdrawal of troops from Dapchi paved way for an attack on the Government Girls’ Science Technical College in the town.

The governor said soldiers were withdrawn from Dapchi barley a week before the insurgents struck.

Gaidam said this on Sunday when he received Kashim Shettima, his Borno state counterpart, in Damaturu, the state capital.

A total of 110 students of the school are reportedly missing after the insurgents attacked the town last week.

“I blame the whole attack on Dapchi on the military and the defence headquarters who withdrew troops from Dapchi,” Gaidam said.

“The attack occurred barely a week after the military withdrew the soldiers from there.

“Before then, Dapchi has been peaceful, there was never such incident. But just a week after they withdrew the troops, Boko Haram came to attack the town.

“When I met the theater commander on why the military where withdrawn, he said they have shortage of manpower. To me, it is not an excuse because it’s duty bound for the FG to recruit and bridge the gap.”

He likened the incident to a Boko Haram attack on Federal Government College, Buni Yadi, also in Yobe, during which some students were killed.

He said if the troops were on ground, both attacks would not have occurred.

The governor said: “Let me be quoted anywhere, the military must take blame for the attack on Dapchi.

“The same thing happened in 2013 when the military suddenly removed troops guarding the town and a week later Boko Haram went there to attack the town and the secondary school there killing 29 students.”