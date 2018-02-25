Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has approved a reduction in the cost of number plates for motor cycle owners, pegging the fee at N3,500 from N6,200, a government statement said on Sunday in Minna.

The statement signed by Malam Jibrin Ndache, Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, said that motor cycle owners had been given up to April 1, to register their vehicles.

It also announced the immediate suspension of the task force on enforcement of renewal/registration of motor cycles and other vehicle documents, and ordered the release of impounded motor-cycles on presentation of valid prove of ownership.

The statement advised defaulters to take advantage of the grace period to renew their vehicle particulars “in their own interest”.

It assured members of the public that no impounded motorcycle would be sold off by government as it was being insinuated by mischief makers.