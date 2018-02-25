The Federal Government on Sunday confirmed that 110 schoolgirls of Government Girls Technical School Dapchi, were unaccounted for in the Boko Haram attack on the school last Monday.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of information, disclosed this to newsmen in Damaturu after a closed door meeting between a federal government delegation, Yobe government, security agencies, community leaders and parents of the missing schoolgirls.

Mohammed said: “It was a meeting between stakeholders to get a first-hand information and, out of the total register of 906 students in school that day, 110 students are unaccounted.”

The minister said far reaching decisions were reached among which included the deployment of police and Civil Defence Corps to all schools.

He said security agencies were synergizing to ensure the rescue of every student abducted by the insurgents.

He said: “No stone will be left unturned in our determination to rescue these girls.”

He said the federal, state governments and parents would collaborate with security agents to work towards successful rescue of the students.

Mohammed reiterated that the insurgents were being contained and now looking for soft targets.

He said: “Government will remain focused and resolute in the fight against insurgency to rescue the students and every Nigerian in their custody.”

NAN reports that Government Girls Technical College Dapchi was last Monday attacked by Boko Haram insurgents and, abducted the schoolgirls.