Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing more developmental projects in order to industrialise the state.

Akeredolu spoke at a thanksgiving service to commemorate his first year in office at the Democracy Park in Akure.

The governor, who said it was the duty of his administration to continually deliver projects, gave an assurance that the projects would never be abandoned.

“I can assure you that we owe the people of Ondo State an abiding duty to do our best in whatever area we lay our hands on,” he said.

Akeredolu also reiterated the need for the people to pay their taxes in order to guarantee that the ongoing developmental projects continue.

“Taxes are our civic responsibilities, not politics. It is the responsibility of our people and the only way to sustain our strides.

“I implore our religious leaders to help us impress on their members the need to be patriotic, support the government and pay their taxes,” he added.

Earlier in his sermon, Archbishop Latunji Lasebikan enjoined the governor to continue the projects started by his predecessors since the government is continuous.

He commended the Akeredolu administration for making its workers happy by paying their salaries promptly.

“It is gratifying to know that you do not owe state workers any salary arrears since inception. It will certainly be unfair and ungodly if this gallant effort is not acknowledged.

“You must thank God for this grace given to you to perform in this direction. You have taken steps to make your workers happy and had taken steps to ameliorate their suffering,” he said.

“A good name is more desirable than all the riches. Mr Governor, I know you, you can dare to be different,” he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, Sen. Yele Omogunwa, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, urged the governor to concentrate more on youth development and women empowerment.

“In my humble assessment, the governor is someone we should all celebrate for what he has achieved and what he is planning to do for the transformation of the state.

“His various impactful projects visible in all the three senatorial districts will indeed raise the status of this state economically and politically,’’ he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, a National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, commended Akeredolu for the steps taken toward industrialising the state by flagging-off the construction of some factories.

Adebanjo described as significant the governor’s intention to continue the laudable projects left uncompleted by his predecessor.

“Today, I have come to congratulate and rejoice with him for making me proud and for putting smiles on the faces of people of the state,’’ he said.