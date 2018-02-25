The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday says there is no going back on its effort to ensure government approves a living wage and provide decent working environment for Nigerian workers.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President said this at a thanksgiving service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Abuja to mark NLC’s 40 years anniversary.

Wabba, who restated the need for decent working conditions for Nigerians, said that the clamour for improved welfare for Nigerian workers could not be overemphasised.

According to him, in the last 40 years, God has been faithful to the movement of the NLC and therefore it became necessary to seek divine intervention in efforts to address challenges confronting Nigerian workers.

“We have gone through a lot of travails and we have recorded a lot of successes; so going forward is to thank God for where we are coming from.

“And definitely, the grace of God will be sufficient to carry the organisation forward.

“Many organisations were not able to live up to the period we have existed looking at their challenges; therefore, today’s event is to thank God and certainly to continue to rely on Him for way forward.

“So, we need God’s grace, to do more for the Nigerian workers, the nation in advancing issues, decent work, unity and national development of the country.

“Certainly we need the grace of God to take us to the next level,” he said.

Earlier, Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese in Edo, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, commended the NLC in the struggle for better working conditions for workers in the country.

“The congress has done a lot, especially, the way it has been fighting for the rights of people, the quest for justices, so I appreciate that fact and the contributions they have made so far.

“It is a good cause to fight for the common man, not only the public sector but also the private sector,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Abel Afolayan, National President, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) said the thanksgiving was to glorify God Almighty for the sustenance of the organisation in the past 40 years.

“As an affiliate of the NLC, we will continue to do our best to support the NLC in the interest of the Nigerian workers, pensioners and the nation,” he said.

Mr Biobelemoye Josiah, President Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) noted that the 40th anniversary was significant to the live of the working class and the nation.

“We are here to say thank you to God for what he has done for the congress in the past forty years.

“Forty years is not enough for us, we are asking God to make us stronger, united and live long in order for us to stand for what is right and just for workers in the country,” he said.