The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning conditions over the Central states of the country on Monday, February 26.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 40 and 18 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia and Mambilla Plateau were expected to be under the influence of localised thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudy morning conditions over the South-East inland with localised thunderstorm over Owerri, Enugu and Umuahia in the afternoon and evening hour.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the South-West inland and coastal cities of the south throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 41 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “There are indications for more weather activities over some parts of the Southern region of the country and stability over some parts of the Northern states in the next 24 hours.”