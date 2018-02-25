A maritime expert and community leader in Ifo-Ewekoro area of Ogun State, Mr Bolaji Akinola, has commended Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for bringing about an “enduring transformation of the state”.

Speaking in Itori weekend, Akinola said Governor Amosun has carved a niche for himself not just as one of the best performing Governors in Nigeria, but also as one of the best in the history of Ogun State.

Akinola said the Governor has been faithful to the good people of Ogun State and has fulfilled his campaign promises especially in the five cardinal areas of focus of his administration.

Akinola said, “Governor Amosun made it clear at the inception of his administration that he would focus on Education, Health, Agriculture, Industrialization, Housing as well as Urban Renewal and infrastructural Development that will lead us to massive employment generation for the people.

“I think he has acquitted himself well in all these areas. His impact in all the areas reverberates across all three Senatorial Districts, Local Governments, LCDAs and Wards in the state.

“He is indeed a man of his words and has demonstrated an unflinching commitment to the development of Ogun State and to the welfare of the people irrespective of where they live and irrespective of their social standing.”

Akinola said Governor Amosun’s industrialization policy, which has led to thriving industries especially in Agbara and Sango Ota areas, has led to the emergence of Ogun State as Nigeria’s industrial hub.

“Ogun State is the religious capital of Nigeria with the preponderance of mega-churches and mosques along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The prevalence of these worship centres clearly attests to the accommodating and hospitable nature of our people.

“But that is not all there is to the State. Some people might not be aware of the silent industrial revolution going on in the state. Through his industrialization policy, the Governor has brought about true and genuine change to the state.

“The same can be said of his administration’s Urban Renewal and Infrastructural Development policy, which has turned the entire Ogun State into one huge construction site. The massive construction works going on in Abeokuta and in other parts of the state is a solid foundation for the future of the state,” Akinola further stated.

He expressed confidence that Amosun will end his tenure well and “land safely”.

He, however, expressed confidence that the Governor has a greater role to play in the future of Nigeria.

“The least all indigenes of Ogun State at home and abroad can do at this time is give their unflinching support to this great, untiring agent of change,” Akinola added.