Oyo State government on Monday denied the alleged N13 billion fraud involving the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, and some officials of the state government.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun in reply to a mail sent to him informed DAILY POST that the state government had no link with the allegation.

He said “My brother, greetings. The bank has responded.

“Even the Punch report shows that we do not have any inkling of such. Thank you.”

Earlier, the management of Heritage Bank stated that neither Ifie Sekibo “nor any member of the management staff of the bank is being investigated by the EFCC on a N13billion fraud”.

- Advertisement -

“Over the last week, the bank has fully cooperated with EFCC by providing various documentation and also presented its staff in this regard.

“Management finds it distasteful, unethical and unprofessional of these media houses to tarnish the image of Mr Ifie Sekibo – MD/CEO and the bank.

“We urge the general public to disregard the article in its entirety”, the bank said.

Punch had reported that Sekibo allegedly ignored a series of invitations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his role in the alleged diversion.

Detectives of the EFCC were said to have stormed the bank’s head office last week to recover some sensitive documents.