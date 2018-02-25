The Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish, Egbelu Obube in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Rev. Fr Jude Ihejieto, has cautioned Christians to stop “celebrating the dead,” attributing the present incessant mortality to flamboyance during burials.

This formed the high point of the homily preached by Ihejieto during the requiem mass celebrated in honour of a community woman leader, late Madam Bernadeth Onyegbula (75) on Saturday.

Regretting that the spate of death was high, Ihejieto said death was not common in the early 70s and 80s.

He, said, “God is not happy with our generation. It is very unfortunate that a man/woman of 40/50 years is full of grey hairs. It is not a good sign. It is unusual. Grey hairs are for aged people and not for the young. Old age is of God. It is also a blessing.”

He commended the lifestyle of Onyegbula, describing it as Christ-like, praying God for eternal repose of her soul.

In his commendation speech at the church, the son of the deceased, Mr. Sylvester Onyegbula, was full of commendation for the lifestyle of their matriarch, saying it brought success to the family.

Onyegbula, who had 39 grand children, was later buried at her home amidst encomiums from family and friends.

Also, the Imo State All Progressives Congress gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. Chuks Ololo, described the deceased as “a virtuous and peaceful woman.”

“She was my aunt, I knew her from childhood. She was a model of what virtuous womanhood is all about. She lived an exemplary life. We shall forever miss her,” Ololo added.