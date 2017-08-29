Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has ordered the dissolution of the Panel of Inquiry To Review Classification Of The State Chieftaincy Stools.

This is as the governor has reinstated the caretaker committee chairmen of Gokana and Ogu/Bolo local government areas, who were relieved of their appointments two weeks ago.

Wike, in two separate statements signed by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, directed the panel to hand over all documents in its possession to the office of the Secretary to State Government (SSG).

The governor directed the reinstated caretaker committee chairmen to resume at their duty posts without delay.

Wike had on August 7, 2017 relieved the caretaker committees chairmen of Gokana, Asari-Toru, Emohua and Ogu-Bolo local government areas of their appointments.