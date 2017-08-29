Senator Isah Hamman Misau yesterday told the police to address the corruption issues he raised and stop diverting attention.

Misau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, had earlier this month, claimed among others that police officers pay bribes to get favourable postings and promotions, an allegation disputed by the Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who said that Misau’s claims were unfounded and that he was only out to discredit the institution.

Jimoh further claimed that Misau deserted the Force and that he would soon be declared wanted to respond to a disciplinary committee set up to probe him.

But reacting to claims that he deserted the Force in a statement yesterday, Misau said he is not on the run and challenged the police authorities to address the issues he raised, rather than claiming that he deserted the force.

Meanwhile, a group, United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRP) has called on the Federal Government to commence immediate investigation and prosecution of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, over the alleged N120 billion received from corporate organisations for special security services.

The group described as “pathetic and quite disheartening” that the Nigeria Police has degenerated in its value and ethics.

The Executive Secretary of UGRP, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said that Nigerians have lost total confidence in the police as a result of the ineptitude of its leadership.

Misau’s statement reads in part: “I am not surprised that the Police Force left unaddressed, the weighty issues raised in my concerns over unwholesome practices in an institution I dedicated the active part of my youthful years to attack my integrity.

“It only goes to affirm my worries over its current leadership. For the avoidance of doubt, I strictly followed the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations in resigning my position with the Nigerian Police.

“Not wanting to join issues with the rambling incoherence of the Force spokesman, the police have always known my whereabouts since my resignation.

“Moreover, I have been in the Senate for about two and half years without any mention of my deserting until my innocuous caution against practices capable of destroying the Police Force.

“It is beyond curiosity that the police would be looking for someone clearly in plain sight for these past years. Little wonder the proliferation of crime in the country and the police apparent cluelessness, especially under the current leadership of IGP.’ ’

According to Misau, the real issue is the illegal promotion in the Police Force and its potential to undermine operational capacity of the Force.

‘’The IGP and the chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC) should prove me wrong ‎and not embark on voyage of discovery,” the senator said.