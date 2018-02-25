The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it will collaborate with basic schools across the country to create awareness on the need to enrol minors on its National Identity Number scheme.

Mr Loveday Ogbonna, Head Of Corporate Affairs, NIMC, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that registration of minors had already commenced since January, 2017, while the commission also noted that it had harmonised 30 million identities.

The head of Corporate Affairs of the Commission said that the exercise would be restricted to children whose parents had national identification numbers (NIN).

According to him, the process will have children showcasing their Parents’ NIN as means of valid identification.

“The minors applicants must also have their birth certificate, School admission letter or any other relevant school document like National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) identity Card.

“The applicant’s parent or guardian shall provide his or her initial registration number, which is NIN slip or NIN for verification.

“Please note that the parent or guardian’s NIN must be correctly captured to avoid delay in NIN issuance to the applicant.

“An enrolment form is issued to be filled with the applicant’s required details.

“After successfully completing the enrolment form, the applicant’s demographic data is captured,” he said.

He added that the process would encourage parents who are not yet enrolled into the database to register, in order for their kids not to be left out.

Ogbonna, however, advised that parents who have not enrolled can still do so by obtaining numbers for their children.

According to him, the commission is making tremendous effort in making sure every Nigerian understands the benefits and importance of the NIN to the citizenry.

“In our efforts to ease the hurdles of distance, the commission has established more centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and across the country.

“The public must understand that the system was in place and it is an important database that had been established for all Nigerians

”The National ID card as a legal identity, a promising benefits that would provide greater access to services, and opportunities for both young and old in Nigeria.

“Greater protection of human rights and security of individuals.

”A more legitimate and equitable distribution of public resource, friendliness, updating, procedure, protection and well equipped infrastructure is required to attain the deserved outcome from the National ID,” he added.

The head of Corporate Affairs told NAN that the card is not just an identification card, however, it provides basic population counts for the purposes of policy, planning and monitoring.

He added that the card system also provides privacy and identity protection of individual citizens in the country.

According to him, the system tells us exactly what kind of population we have and it will contribute to decision making on how we can plan forward.

“It tells us exactly how many people are in various locations for development purposes.

“This system has interesting components that can be able to give us very good information to plan and to integrate into policies,” Ogbonna said.

He said that for any minor to be enrolled, he or she must be accompanied by his or her parent or guardian who must have obtained his or her NIN.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Aziz Aliyu, has said that NIMC had harmonised close to 30 million identities of Nigerians.

According to him, the new Eco-System approach agreed by all other agencies was to collaborate with NIMC to move the numbers to cover the whole population as soon as possible.

The D-G noted that there were initial challenges in the exercise but they were in the process of being resolved once the agencies had agreed to work in a collaborative manner.

Aliyu hinted that the agency had a three year timeline to cover the entire Nigerian population.

He said that the focus was to do everything in a digital manner focusing on number and not the possession of physical cards.

The D-G said the same was done in some countries like India, which had done about 1.4 billion identities where the country focused on number.

“Our focus for the next three years is just going to be on the number to give digital identification,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Mr Lanre Osinbana, Presidential aide on Logistics and ICT, added that the harmonization process had advanced much.

He said it had been a wonderful experience, difficult but very fruitful, adding that the purpose of the exercise was to develop a digital economy.

“To drive identity is a crucial aspect of this and in terms of innovations towards providing technologies and opportunities to be able to access data.

“We live in a much data environment now; so this is very crucial,’’ he said.

According to him, identity is a critical aspect in the government’s programme on social safety net as well as on financial inclusion.

“This is very key for us to make sure that we can capture every single Nigeria, have data for them, and the minimum information about them.

“The purpose of this is vast, it cuts across all the identity agencies in the country both functional and foundational,’’ he added.

He said it was crucial the country got it right by issuing every Nigerian a digital number, adding that the three year timeline was realizable as it would lay solid foundation for other development programmes.