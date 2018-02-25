The Anambra state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Comrade Jerry Nnubia, in his welcome address during this year 40th NLC Anniversary celebration, at the union secretariat Awka, said the body, which has about seven million members, forty- two affiliate unions and thirty- seven state councils had been instrumental in the negotiation of four national minimum wages since 1981.

He addresses further that the state council are in a good working relationship with the State Government and that the workers since the inception of Governor Willie Obiano, in 2013 has been enjoying the synergy while commending the Governor for his positive disposition to the welfare of workers in the state.

In his remark, the Head of Service HOS, in the State, Barrister Harry Uduh, who represented Governor Willie Obiano at the event, urged Civil servants in the State to reciprocate the Governor’s largesse to them by putting in their best.

He stressed that if all hands are on deck, the state will be better for it as all forms of corruption will be nipped in the bud.

Barrister Uduh reminded the people that the Governor has always fulfilled his promises to them and will never change so long the relationship exists.

In a lecture, a former President of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Comrade Fidelis Edeh, who said the struggle by workers unions in Nigeria seem not to be recognised by the political class, argued that NLC still has the challenge of organizing other unions under its umbrella.

According to him, any union that cannot protect its vulnerable members is not worth celebrating.

The fortieth anniversary celebration featured presentation of awards to former administrators of the union in the state.