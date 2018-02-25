The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and his counterpart in the interior ministry, Abdulrahman Dambazau, have arrived Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Their visit to Yobe makes it the second time that the federal government is sending a delegation since the Monday attack on Dapchi, a town 101km away from Damaturu by Boko Haram gunmen who abducted over 100 schoolgirls.

Though details of the visit have not been made clear, the two ministers who arrived in a military helicopter from Maiduguri international airport landed in Damaturu at 12.30 p.m. from where they were driven straight to the government house.

An earlier federal government delegation also led by Mr. Mohammed visited Dapchi on Thursday during which the minister said the government was yet to get a comprehensive information on the kidnap.

Apart from the ministers, the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, was also in Damaturu on a sympathy visit.