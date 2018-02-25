Former Head of Service of the Federation, Professor Oladapo Afolabi, has emphasised the need to reform the nation’s universities system, by making it more productive, competitive and adequately well with other universities in the world.

He made this submission at the registry lecture of Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators, (ANUPA), of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Chapter, Ago-Iwoye, last Friday.

Speaking on the theme: “Reflections on the Nigerian University System and Quest for National Development: Problems and Prospects”, contended that universities in the country are presently being run with a disparity in skills needed and education received; inadequate funding and acute infrastructural gap among others.

Oladapo represented by Professor Michael Ologunde of Food Science and Engineering, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, said all the challenges identified had failed to address the challenges of 21st century and might never be able to handle that of the 22nd century except it embraced some urgent reforms.

He explained that due to the inadequacies of Nigerian university system, Nigerian students pursuing a university education in neighbouring African countries were contributing about 160 billion naira annually to the economy of those countries, when such money would have been used to develop the country if its university system had been of global standards.

He, therefore, listed adequate funding of Nigerian universities, review of its academic programmes to meet up with skills required for the remaining 21st century and beyond, sound administration even if it would mean appointing people with business ideas and not necessarily professors to head the university as it is obtainable in developed world among others as some roadmap towards revamping university system in the country.

Welcoming participants to the programme, the Chairman of the association Mr Donald Akinmade, described the annual event as a veritable platform to sharpen the intellectual and professional competence of administrators working in a Nigerian university.

He added that the exposure and knowledge gained from the one -day event would further help them to contribute qualitatively to a university system that runs very effectively.

At the event, distinguished Nigerians including Oladapo, pioneer Registrar of the university, Dr Nathaniel Sotoyinbo, Sir Kessington Adebutu, Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Cooperation, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Hon. Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, among others were presented with an award of excellence.