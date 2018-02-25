The newly elected Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, has sponsored 52 indigent students to two Universities in Kwara state.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, the students are to attend Al-Hikmah and Crown Hill Universities.

The students were drawn from the twenty three local governments in all the three Senatorial Zones of the state.

This gesture is coming after another batch of 40 undergraduate students were sponsored by the senator to attend the Maryam Abacha American University in Maradi, Niger republic.

The new batch of 52 lucky students who are set to depart Sokoto for Ilorin on Sunday are to study different courses in Humanities, Medicine and other Sciences.

Addressing the students at his Gawon Nama residence in Sokoto, the Senator who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District said that more opportunity was given to educationally disadvantaged local governments of Gudu, Silame and Illela.

The former Governor of the state, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said: “the gesture is in continuation of my undying commitment to ensure that, poverty does not inhibit indigent youths from across the state from acquiring education at all levels.

“The gesture is also aimed at bolstering the religious, scientific, technological and socioeconomic developments of the state and Nigeria in general.

“It will further bridge the existing wide religious and cultural gaps between the Muslims in the core north and their brothers in other parts of the country, especially the north central states,” he said.

Senator Wamakko admonished the students to shun all acts capable of jeopardizing their students, warning that “any indolent and lazy student will be withdrawn and replaced with a more serious one.”

He further urged them to be good Ambassadors of their respective families, local governments and the state, in general.