The Federal Government will establish the Songhai Model Integrated Farming System in Cross River and Akwa Ibom State through the Cross River Basin Development Authority.

Managing Director of the Authority, Bassey Nkposong, disclosed that for Cross River, the farm would be sited at Mbiabo Ikoneto community.

He said the Federal Government is ready to steer the mindset of the future generation towards appreciating agriculture as a way out of the nation’s economic woes.

According to him, the project would engage women, youths and unemployed graduates from the community.

He stressed that the Authority is not buying land from the community but partnering with it, with a view to adding value and improving the productivity of farms.

While appreciating Mbiabo Ikoneto community for accepting to host the initiative, the Managing Director noted that when the formal Memorandum of Understanding is signed, the terms of engagement would be spelt out for a smooth take-off of the project.

The clan head of Mbiabo and former Minister of Finance, Etubom Anthony Ani, gave assurance of the community’s support.