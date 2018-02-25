In recognition of her contribution to the welfare and development of women and children through her pet project, the 05 Initiative, the wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, was at the weekend appointed the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) Nutrition Ambassador for the state.

An elated Mrs. Okowa, who was honoured at the launch of Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement, organised by the Delta State Government in collaboration with UNICEF, dwelt extensively on the need to tackle malnutrition through the initiative.

While thanking UNICEF, the Ministries of Economic Planning and Finance, female Delta State lawmakers, as well as other stakeholders who made the launch a success, Okowa said she saw the new assignment as a calling to impact the society in line with scriptural injunctions to cater for the needy.

Speaking on behalf of UNICEF, Dr. Ngozi Onuora, noted that the SUN movement aims at promoting adequate nutrition in women and children.

She said malnutrition is still a critical issue in Delta State, as statistics from recent studies show that the rate of malnutrition in the state is as high 16 per cent, a far cry from the United Nations benchmark of 10 per cent.