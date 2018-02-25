Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, will be distributing new sets of Certificates of Occupancy and other land title documents to another batch of beneficiaries under the Homeowners’ Charter Programme.

The Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail, who disclosed this in his office, said the beneficiaries would start collecting their documents from Tuesday, February 27, 2018 by 9:00 a.m. at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He urged all beneficiaries to come with valid means of identification and photocopies of same. They are expected to be at the venue by 8:00 a.m. for accreditation.