A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adamu Kamale, has said the Military was giving President Muhammadu Buhari wrong information about Boko Haram.

Kamale represents Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, where the insurgents had attacked and abducted residents.

In an interview with Punch, the lawmaker said the insurgents were still very much strong and capable of conducting attacks.

“I am from this place (Madagali) and I can authoritatively tell you that my people are not safe. The military are always feeding Mr. President with the wrong information that things are normalising; it’s not true.

“We are happy that Mr. President made a reference to the Boko Haram issue in his broadcast to the nation when he returned from his medical vacation to the United Kingdom. He spoke of stepping up the war against Boko Haram and other forms of insecurity.

“However, we advise Mr. President to match the broadcast with actions because the insurgents are truly killing more people than he is even aware of, particularly in Michika/Madagali Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

“In the past few days, over 10 lives and over 200 houses have been lost again. The security reports he gets on these two local governments are not detailed.

“The situation here is worse than the reports he gets from the military,” Kamale stated.