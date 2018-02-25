Northern Nigeria Women Initiative (NNWI), yesterday, called on the Federal Government to end the serial killings in Benue, Taraba and other states of the federation.

The National President of NNWI, Mrs. Charity Echor, said Nigeria was losing innocent citizens to the senseless ordeal.

She said it was the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the life and property of all citizens, as enshrined in the constitution, and implored security agencies to address the situation.

She said: “We are not happy with the regular flow of blood from the North East to the Benue valley. We consider the onslaught on our region unacceptable.

“Whenever there is violence, it is the women and children that are victims. Our children are caught in the web. Our people are wasted and those who are living are caged in camps for the internally displaced.”

She noted that the unity and peace of the northern region is being threatened, stating that the country’s potential for greatness can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

The group stressed that it was time for the country to have a female vice president. They urged women to support any woman that indicates interest in the position, irrespective of political affiliation, tribe or religion.