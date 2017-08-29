Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, has warned that any policeman found extorting motorists and abusing human rights would face dismissal, no matter his rank.

The CP who stated this in Aba at the weekend, disclosed that over 10 policemen serving in the state are facing orderly room trial for various acts of indiscipline and corruption and would be shown the way out of the Force if found guilty.

He explained that the Police administration in the country has zero tolerance for corruption, and urged residents to obey laws and stop giving bribe to policemen.

The CP added that the Police have tackled heinous crimes such as kidnapping, child trafficking, cultism and armed robbery to a standstill and would not relent in maintaining law and order in the state.

Oyebade also charged keke operators to comply with the order by the state government directing them to stop operations by 7pm, adding that the Police would continue to arrest any operator who flouts the order.

“We have arrested several policemen over extortion. Those arrested are already undergoing orderly room trial. If they are found guilty, they will face the music. Any policeman found extorting motorists will face dismissal, no matter his rank. We have also improved our relationship with the public. The public should stop giving bribe to the Police.”