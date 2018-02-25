Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, to ensure anyone found culpable in the collapse of Reigners Bible Church building is brought to book.

It would be recalled that on December 10, 2016, during the ordination service of the founder, Apostle Akan Weeks, the roof of the building caved in, killing many people and wounding others.

The governor, his executives and some clerics were at the event during the tragedy.

Udom set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident and recommended measures to forestall future occurrence. The committee has since submitted its report.

The governor also set in motion machinery to implement the recommendations. The state government has already paid about N300m to 16 private hospitals that assisted in treating the victims.