The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has fixed 2030 to end all forms of violence against children in the country.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, stated this in Benin City, Edo State, when the state’s First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, launched the Priority Response Plan to End Violence Against Children.

Unveiling the official document, Obaseki suggested a remand home be created for abusers of children and traffickers to serve as deterrent.

Reacting to a complaint by a child rights activist, Jennifer Ero, that hospitals demand payment before treating abuse victims, Obaseki appealed to the state government to make medical tests for victims of child abuse and the prosecution of abusers free.

She expressed alarm at the level of violence against children when she interacted with the Speaker of the state’s Children Parliament and members.