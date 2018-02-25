President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the Nigerian university system on the need to conduct cutting-edge research and analysis in providing solutions to the nation’s development challenges.

Buhari, who was the Visitor, spoke at the 22nd convocation ceremony of University of Abuja, yesterday.

A total of 16 students graduated with First Class Honours; 507 had Second Class Upper Division; while 3,143 had Second Class Lower Division.

The General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumiyi, was conferred with the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by the management, alongside Alhaji Dikko Aliyu. A posthumous award was given to historian, Dr. Yusuf Bala Usman of the Ahmadu Bello University.

Buhari said his administration recognised the unparalleled role of universities as a catalyst of industrialisation and knowledge economy, urging the university system to key into government’s activities through the conduct of research that would make every citizen derive maximum benefits from government policies, activities and pronouncements.