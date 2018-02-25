The General Overseer and Presiding Pastor of Freedom Foundation Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Sam Ojo (Omolojujesu), has asked Nigerian youths to be faithful and show positive conduct, as they remain the torchbearers to take over from retiring politicians, who are set to leave the saddle for them.

Omolojujesu, who spoke through his Personal Assistant, Abiodun Adebayo, charged the youths during a special outreach service at their newly acquired Mount of Glory along old Ife road, Ibadan, Oyo State to be responsive and take their destiny into their hands.

He said the idea of white-collar jobs and salary jobs is fast losing relevance. Therefore, the youths should take to artisanship and vocational jobs to enable them become entrepreneurs and owner managers of fledgling businesses in the country.

He urged them to discard the idea of pool betting, gambling, wanting to get rich quick, cybercrime, money rituals, and evil ways of amassing wealth.

He said: “The youth can also contribute to national development through positive and meaningful politics, formulating policies that will improve the lives of the citizenry. They can replace ageing politicians, who are due to retire from active services, if only they can do the needful as expected of them.”