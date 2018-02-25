The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has reiterated his call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor cited insecurity and economic problems in the country as “evidence of the President’s cluelessness and inability to steer the ship of the country.”

He said, “For a President that was elected because he promised to fight corruption and clear the North-East of the Boko Haram insurgents within three months, the signs that he must take a bow and return home are clear.”

The governor made the call in a statement on Saturday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

He said the abduction of over 100 pupils of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, and the recent report of the Transparency International were enough for the President to resign.

He said, “President Buhari promised Nigerians that he would bring back the missing Chibok Girls and defeat Boko Haram within three months.

“After more than 32 months in office, Boko Haram is still killing Nigerians, while the herdsmen are also on a killing spree.

“Painfully, the same Boko Haram they claimed to have defeated suddenly became strong enough to kidnap over 100 students. This is unacceptable.”

Fayose described those urging Buhari to seek reelection as selfish people who did not have the interests of Nigerians at heart.