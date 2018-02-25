The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan (Yobe-North), in an interview said the terrorists must have struck when they saw that security in Dapchi was relaxed.

He expressed concerns that the attack was a setback to girlchild education because many girls would be reluctant to go to school.

Lawan said, “It is a very sad development for us. Of course, the parents will be sad. They will be traumatised by this development like all of us, and the state government is doing everything possible to get across to the parents.

“What happened was not expected. After the Chibok incidence, we thought that we would have taken every measure possible to ensure that there is no recurrence of the abduction of our students, especially girls.

“In a place like Yobe, we need everything possible to encourage girlchild education. And if this kind of thing is happening, the implication is that parents will become reluctant to send their daughters to school.

“The girls may be also be scared to go to school. We really need to catch up in terms of education.”

Also, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe East) called for more time to get the true number of those abducted.

“Honestly, I still don’t have any reliable figure. There are conflicting figures from the left, right and centre. I just hope that in the next one or two days, this will be clarified,” he said.

The lawmaker said he had been relying on his wife, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba Ibrahim, who is one of the three ministers that President Muhammadu Buhari sent to Yobe, for information.