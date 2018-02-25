The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Saturday, claimed it had secured a judgment in a court in the United States of America against Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, over human rights violations of IPOB members.

The spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, accused some Igbo leaders of trying to sabotage the Biafra cause in order to please the Federal Government.

The statement partly read, “Ikpeazu was recently indicted by a US court for his role in the murder of innocent IPOB family members in Abia State.

“Also answering to this charge of mass murder is the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai; Obiano and others whose case is presently ongoing in a US District Court in Washington DC. The trial is in connection with their roles in the mass murder of IPOB members in Abia, Anambra and Enugu states.

“The Federal Government, out of desperation to divert attention from relentless criticisms of its role in the massacre of indigenes of Abia State in cold blood, and the invasion of the home of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, which Okezie Ikpeazu and Nnia Nwodo played a major role, quickly decided to use the media to launch a counter attack to neutralise the adverse publicity their actions were generating.

Reacting to IPOB’s claim, Obiano’s media aide, Oliver Okpala, described IPOB’s claim of securing a judgment against Obiano as laughable.

He insisted that IPOB remained a proscribed organisation.

Okpala said IPOB should find a way to remove the toga of proscription by approaching a Nigerian court to that effect.