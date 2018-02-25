The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) would inaugurate Electronic Health Records (EHR) to improve quality of care and enhance monitoring and management of people living with HIV.

The institute is collaborating with Seam Health Innovations to enhance the success of the project.

The Director of Strategic Information of the Institute, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, said EHR would be implemented in four health facilities in Kano, Nasarawa states and Federal Capital Territory.

He said the introduction of real time clinical documentation for patients would last one month beginning from Feb. 23.

He said the exercise would be conducted at National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) in Idu, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Gwagwalada, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano.

According to him, the project will lead to greater efficiency in handling patient information and reduce the errors in documentation and prescriptions given to patients.

“The hospitals involved will receive laptops, printers and internet support to allow for the smooth transition from paper to electronic documentation,” he said.

Aliyu expressed the hope that the support provided will motivate the healthcare providers to embrace global norm of electronic systems of documentation and record keeping.

He called on the authorities of the facilities to ensure optimal use of the support and provide adequate security for the equipment and maintain confidentiality of patients’ information.

“The project is also expected to give health care workers easy access to patient information, increase their proficiency in monitoring and counseling patients and encourage evidence-based strategies that are tailored to the needs of patients,’’ he said.

Aliyu quoted the Managing Partner Seam Health Innovations, Dr. Adetola Olateju, as saying that in preparation for the launch, an assessment of infrastructural gaps at each facility was done to ensure that all systems met the requirement.

“Staff training, workflow dry runs are being carried out for a smooth transition to be possible.

“The system also has security settings to ensure that only those authorized have access to patients’ information,” he said.

He said IHVN first deployed Open Medical Records System (OMRS) an Electronic Medical Record System and e-mobile supportive supervision tool in 2012 at supported facilities to improve and strengthen patient management and monitoring.